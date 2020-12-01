Zachary Artley was named the December Student of the Month at Blairsville Senior High School by the Indiana Kiwanis Club.
Zachery plans on attending Slippery Rock University to major in their pre-med program. Presently, he is in Remembering Adam, National Honor Society, and student council as vice president, and he is captain of the football team.
He volunteers as a scorekeeper for elementary basketball and helps at fire hall dinners and blood drives.
Zachery also works for a local landscaping company. The Indiana Kiwanis Club is proud to recognize Zachary for his achievements.