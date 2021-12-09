At their November meeting the Indiana Optimist Club selected Zachary Herrington as the 767th Boy of the Month. Zach is the 17-year-old son of Larry and Laura Herrington, of Shelocta, and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School. Zach attends Saving Grace Church where he has participated in youth camp for many years and has served in the coffee bar.
Zach has participated in football, basketball and track and field while at the high school. He is a member of FBLA and FCA Clubs in school. His other activities include Indiana County Warriors Rugby Club, Cancer Kids First and Route 422 Clean-up project. His part-time jobs include working at Valley Dairy as a cook and dishwasher as well as working in the family business, Dirt Dudes Janitorial Services.
Zach’s hobbies include playing sports, reading, kayaking, playing video games and hanging out with friends.
His favorite television shows are “Naruto,” “All American,” “The 100” and “Jeopardy!” Zach’s favorite subjects in school are science and anatomy and physiology. He enjoys reading science-fiction, post-apocalyptic, action, fantasy and horror.
His plans are to attend college and pursue a career in sports medicine or possibly become an athletic trainer.