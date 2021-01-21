Sarah Brown was recently named the Penns Manor Education Association Senior of the Month for February.
Sarah is the daughter of Sally Brown, of Clymer, and Janet Wilson, of Indiana.
She is vice-president of the senior class, president of French Club and is a member of the varsity volleyball team. She is also active in SADD, FBLA and National Honors Society.
Sarah plans on continuing her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in psychology with plans to become a child therapist or a guidance counselor.