PENNWEST UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the 2023 spring semester.
Avonmore: Maycee Auden, Jessica Buchanan
Blairsville: Braden Staats, Emilee Steffey, Blake Tonkin
Clarksburg: Angelo Bartolini, Isabella Koffman
Clymer: Rachel Lundberg
Coral: Cody Dressler
Dayton: Jaedyn Calhoun, Martina Houser, Marisa Krizmanich, Sierra Patterson, Hailey Solley
Homer City: Abby Hays
Indiana: Tessa Freeman, Molly Kodman, Sarah Love, Alyssa McLaine, Jennifer Spencer, Roan Wilkins, Hannah Zacherl
Rossiter: Ella Newcome
Rural Valley: Bo Swartz
Saltsburg: Laney Urban
Seward: Bailey Popovich
Shelocta: Ashlyn Gray
Smicksburg: Alyson Bresnock, Lane Stephenson
Students must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 to be named to the dean’s list, and must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.
YORK COLLEGE OF PA DEAN’S LIST
Kayla Carr, of Indiana, and Ashley Leese, of Northern Cambria, were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the spring 2023 semester.
Carr is a Class of 2023 sport management major; Leese is a Class of 2024 early elementary/special education major.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.
