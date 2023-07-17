SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University for the spring 2023 semester.
• Jenna Beitel, of Saltsburg, engineering-general
• Megan Baker, of Derry, Health Science PA
• Katlyn McDonald, of Homer City, health science OT
• Rayna Buza, of Northern Cambria, healthcare studies
• Breana Chuhran, of Northern Cambria, health science OT
• Isabelle Cunningham, of Northern Cambria, chemistry
• Elizabeth Evanick, of Indiana, public health
• Marguerite Hogan, of Northern Cambria, engineering-general
• Kennedy Kokoski, of Bolivar, chemistry
• Madeline Menta, of Indiana, exploratory studies
• Zoey Novella, of Northern Cambria, health science OT
• Sydney Sowers, of New Florence, health science PA
• Makaila Work, of Northern Cambria, health science OT
To achieve dean’s list designation, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 3.500 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students have been named to the president’s list at Saint Francis University for the spring 2023 semester.
• Matthew Berzonsky, of Indiana, environmental engineering
• Nathaniel Hayes, of Penn Run, history
• Karly Reasor, of Indiana, nursing
• Caleb Stivanelli, of Northern Cambria, biochemistry
• Laura Susick, of Seward, health science PA
• Mackenzie Walker, of Indiana, nursing
To achieve president’s list designation, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE GRADUATES
The following students received degrees during commencement ceremonies May 13 at Mount Aloysius College.
Blairsville: Allison Oswald, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology, magna cum laude
Clymer: Anna Rose Peterman, Associate of Science, Ultrasonography, cum laude
Northern Cambria: Emily Mae Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Mackenzie A. Mays, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology; Ashlee Jordan Parrish, Master of Business Administration; Ashley Prugh, Associate of Science, Liberal Arts; Dakota Katherine Shonsky, Associate of Science, Liberal Arts
Seward: Karrie Ann Walbeck, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
RAELEIGH SMITH
Raeleigh Smith, of Indiana, graduated from The University of Tampa on May 6with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
RYAN V. PUTT
Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a junior computer science major at Penn State University Main Campus, has made the dean’s list for the summer 2023 semester.
MIA URBANI
Mia Urbani, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the spring 2023 semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the spring 2023 semester.
• Madison Hubbert, of Indiana
• Katelin Poproch, of Home
• Carrie Slease, of Dayton
To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
OHIO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to Ohio University’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
• Zach Nixon, of Blairsville, College of Fine Arts
• Emily Sebring, of Indiana, Scripps College of Communication
The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
TRINA PLAZIO
Trina Plazio, of Shelocta, a student at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, has been named to the provost’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.
The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
LILY BOULARD
Lily Boulard, of Indiana, a student at Ohio University College of Fine Arts, was named to university’s president’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s list.
The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
EMILY AKERS
Emily Akers, of Armagh, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Akers was initiated at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Akers is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
ZACHARY ZELENSKY
Zachary Zelensky, of Homer City, received a Bachelor of Science degree in physics with a minor in mathematics on May 7 from Penn State University’s main campus.
He is the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.
GABRIEL KENNEDY-CITERONI
Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, of Blairsville, was named to the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dean’s list with a 3.860 grade-point average for the spring 2023 semester.
Kennedy-Citeroni also earned male scholar-athlete of the year recognition for PCT.
JARED CURCIO
Jared Curcio, of Avonmore, was among the 69 Thiel College student-athletes named to The Presidents’ Athletic Conference Spring 2023 Academic Honor Roll.
The PAC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
Curcio is a junior studying early childhood, special education and is a member of the wrestling and the All-PAC first teams. He is a graduate of Kiski Area High School.
KATERIN GETTY
Midway University is pleased to announce Katerin Getty, of Dayton, has been named to the dean’s list at Midway University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.
KATELYN KENNEDY
Katelyn Kennedy, of Home, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Cedarville University during spring commencement ceremonies.
KENNEDI KUNKLE
Kennedi Kunkle, of Indiana, was named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston for the spring 2023 semester.
Kunkle is majoring in business administration.
To qualify for president’s list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
KATRINA SEEBERGER
Katrina Seeberger, of Armagh, graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s in environmental engineering.
JESSICA TURNBULL
Jessica Turnbull, of Saltsburg, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and carry at least 12 credits.
