PATRICK O’NEAL
Patrick O’Neal, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2023 semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Areas of patchy fog early. Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 7:33 am
PATRICK O’NEAL
Patrick O’Neal, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2023 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade-point average of at least 3.40, are awarded dean’s list honors.
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY GRADUATES
Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana, and Carrie Slease, of Dayton, received degrees from University of Findlay during commencement ceremonies on May 6.
Lamantia received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, and graduated with the academic designation of cum laude.
Slease received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
MARIAL BRACKEN
Marial Bracken, of Armagh, has been named to the dean’s list at Washburn University for the spring 2023 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
MORGAN SHETLER
Morgan Shetler, of Bolivar, was named to the dean’s list at Cedar Crest College for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their studies by earning a grade-point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.