SAMANTHA E. SCHURR
Samantha E. Schurr, of Creekside, has been named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University for the fall 2021 semester. Schurr is a senior majoring in art education while she works as a resident assistant.
ANTONIO STELLO
Antonio Stello has been named to the dean’s list at Penn State Behrend, in Erie, for the fall 2021 semester. The honor is given to students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average.
He is the son of Lauri Leasure Stello and Nick Stello, of Punxsutawney.
He is a senior majoring in business economics with a minor in project and supply chain management. He is also a sprinter on the PSB track and field team.
UF Dean’s List
The dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Findlay in Ohio has been announced.
Local students on the list are Joshua Haymaker, of Indiana, and Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana.