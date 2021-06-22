NURSING SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
The Thelma C. Smith Fund announced six Blairsville-area students have been awarded nursing scholarships for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $3,100 each.
This year’s recipients and their schools are as follows:
• Kayla G. Moran, Carlow University
• Adam J. Chi, Clarion University
• Kaylee A. Tomachek, Grand Canyon University
• Haley M. Dick, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• Hanna J. Alamo and Lauren E. Alamo, University of Pittsburgh
• Paighton M. Pierce, Westmoreland County Community College
The Thelma C. Smith Fund was established under the Last Will and Testament of the late Thelma C. Smith, a former resident of Burrell Township. S&T Wealth Management Group acts as agent for William T. Shulick, Norma Colananni and Diana Colananni, trustees of the fund.
CLARION UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:
Blairsville: Taylei Boring, Blake Tonkin
Indiana: Adam Beers, Kelly Forrester, Sydney Henning, Grace Mullen, Jennifer Spencer, Jacqueline Sprenger
Lucernemines: Emily Fatula
Penn Run: Kaitlyn Johnston, Bailey Orr
Saltsburg: Laney Urban
Smicksburg: Kimberlee Shoemaker
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following local students were among Edinboro University’s spring graduates:
• Ashleigh P. Bowman, of Indiana, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts-Studio Arts.
• Aubrie R. Putt, of Home, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts-Applied Media Arts.
HAYDEN FOX
Hayden Fox, of North East, the grandson of Janice and the late Maurice Fox, of Commodore, and the son of Jeffrey and Dede Fox, of North East, with his teammates of North East High School recently participated in the Pennsylvania Envirothon, sponsored by the Pennsylvania County Conservation Districts.
His team placed sixth in the state, with two of his teammates placing first in events. Hayden placed 10th overall, and each member received a $200 scholarship. Hayden graduated third in his class and will be attending Penn State Behrend Campus to further his education in environmental science.
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
The following area students have qualified for Heritage Conference All-Conference teams in art, robotics, chorus and concert band.
Chorus: Rebecca Perrone and Kayla Boring, Northern Cambria; Rachel O’ Day and Anthony Ashbaugh, Saltsburg; Emily Marshall and Isabella Morgan, Homer-Center; Makenna Rummel and Hannah Homerski, Purchase Line; Adrian Escalona and Ian Smyth, Blairsville; Andrew Adams and Zachary Short, Marion Center; Austin Friday and Joey Means, United; Machaela Rankin and Elijah Linhart, West Shamokin; and McKenna Bothell, Penns Manor.
Art: Pyper Charney, United; Dezirae Dwyer, Penns Manor; Carolynn Bucco, Saltsburg; Sati Davis, Northern Cambria; Mariah Strong, Homer-Center; Katie Stiffler, Purchase Line; Harper Wehrer, Blairsville; Elizabeth Smith, Marion Center; and Abigail Oesterling, West Shamokin.
Robotics: Brady Yard, Saltsburg; Noah Rensko, United; Chris Yahner, Northern Cambria; Cody Taylor, Blairsville; Tyler Blystone, Homer-Center; Clayton Patrick and Tyler Scott, Purchase Line; Logan McCunn, Penns Manor; and Ezeck Olinger, West Shamokin.
Concert band: Zachery Nixon and Richie Janicsko, United; Mackenzie Miller and Brennan Arotin, Northern Cambria; Graceann Bush (All-State Band),Emily Marshall (All-State Band), Madison Succheralli (All-State Band), Isabella Morgan and Kevin Plowcha, Homer-Center; Rachel Lundberg and Tara Leamer, Purchase Line; Michaela Gett and Andrew Adams, Marion Center; Michael Stover and Michelle Lynn, Saltsburg; Isabella Previte and Daniel Kukula, Blairsville; Katrina Renfro and David Moore, West Shamokin; and Connor Antonio (State Band), Bailey Horn (State Band), McKenna Bothell and Maddie Misner, Penns Manor.