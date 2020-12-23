4.0 IUP Graduates
Three Indiana University of Pennsylvania students from Indiana County completed their bachelor’s degrees at IUP with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
A total of 644 graduates completing studies in December and January were honored virtually in commencement ceremonies; 194 of the undergraduates qualify for Latin honors (3.25 or above cumulative GPA) and 20 of the graduates achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Graduates were honored at six college-based virtual ceremonies on Dec. 12. County students graduating with a perfect GPA were:
• Maria Kokolis, of Indiana, an early childhood and childhood education major. A daughter of Jeff and Mary Ann Kokolis, she is a 2017 graduate of the Indiana Area Senior High School.
A member of Kappa Delta Phi International Education Honor Society and a Provost Scholar at IUP. Kokolis is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and a member of the Student Pennsylvania State Education Association.
• Abrielle Okopal, of Clarksburg, a speech-language pathology and audiology major. A daughter of Tom and Carol Okopal, she is a 2017 graduate of Saltsburg Junior-Senior High School.
She is a member of the National Student Speech-Language and Hearing Association, and a member of Council for Exceptional Children.
• Vincent Thompson, of Indiana, a mathematics major. A son of James Carnahan and Lisa Thompson and father to Gavin, he is a recipient of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, the Ida Z. Arms Scholarship, Ken and Lois Widdowson Scholarship and the Daniel G. Reiber Scholarship, Peggy Dixon Scholarship and the AT&T STEM Scholarship.
Thompson was a member of the physics and math club at IUP.
Zachary King
Zachary Matthew King, of Marion Center, is the recipient of the Robert G. Thomas Award from Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The award is presented to graduates who have attained the highest cumulative average in welding. King, a December 2020 graduate, studied welding and fabrication engineering technology.