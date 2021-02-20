EDINBORO UNIVERSITY
DEAN’S LIST
The following Edinboro University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester: Ashleigh P Bowman, of Indiana; Rachael Duncan, of Blairsville; Nicholas H. Johnston, of Blairsville; Aubrie R. Putt, of Home; and Matthew Anthony Wehrle, of Rossiter.
To attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
GRADUATES
The following Indiana County students graduated in December from Edinboro University.
• Gabrielle M. LaBovick, of Saltsburg, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Melissa Bowser of Home, earned a Master of Social Work.
• Elizabeth Thompson, of Homer City, earned a Master of Social Work.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students.
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY DEAN’S LIST
Two area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The students are: Cassandra Logan, of Commodore, and Carrie Slease, of Dayton.
The university is located in Findlay, Ohio.
ABIGAIL WALKER
Abigail Walker, of Indiana, has qualified for the fall dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the dean’s list.
LILY BOULARD
Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Lily Boulard, of Indiana, has been named to Ohio’s fall dean’s list.
More than 8,400 students qualified for the dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
PATRICK O’NEAL
Patrick Scott O’Neal, of Indiana, recently was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall semester.
Full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester GPA of at least 3.4 are awarded dean’s list honors.
NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northampton Community College has welcomed Barbara Lieb, of Penn Run, as one of the new or returning students who arrived the week of Jan. 25 for the start of the spring semester.
Barbara joins more than 7,600 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Laura Welch, of Indiana; Kylie Jasper, of Blairsville; and Megan Markel, of Homer City, have been named to Grove City College dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.