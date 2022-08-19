LILLY RYER
Waynesburg University has named Lilly Ryer, of Indiana, as a recipient of its Christian Life Scholarship for 2022.
She is the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ryer, and graduated from Marion Center High School.
At Marion Center, she was captain of the track and field, cross country and swim teams. She was a PIAA Team State Champion for cross country in 2018 and won several accolades for her performance in track and field.
She also served as student class president during her junior and senior years.
Ryer will major in secondary education (biology) at Waynesburg University and plans to participate on the Yellow Jackets’ cross country and track and field teams.
The Waynesburg Christian Life Scholarship recognizes students who have a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and who are involved in the life of a local church as they grow in faith. The scholarship is available to first-year freshmen and provides $4,000 over four years.
WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the summer 2022 semester.
• Molly K. Smetak, of Bolivar
• Becky A. DiCriscio, of Clarksburg
• Diana Nakyazze, of Indiana
• Jennifer L. Goss, of Marion Center
• Zoe J. Lyles, of New Florence
WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College President’s List for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the summer 2022 semester.
• Joshua W. Ostach, of Blairsville
• Colin A. Kunselman, of Indiana
LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the Lock Haven spring 2022 dean’s list:
• Joseph Turek, of Homer City
• Andrew Wehrle, of Rossiter
The dean’s list honor recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring 2022 semester.
MORGAN GLASSER
Morgan Glasser, of Marion Center, was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the Class of 2026.
The future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to introduce them to the profession.
Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat — the mantle of the medical profession.