MATTHEW D. CYPHERT
Matthew D. Cyphert, of Blairsville, will be receiving his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the College of Creative Arts at West Virginia University on May 13 at the Canady Creative Arts Center in Morgantown.
Cyphert graduated from Blairsville High School. He then earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Vocal Performance with a minor in piano at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, his Master of Music degree at Kansas State University and his terminal degree, Doctor of Musical Arts at West Virginia University.
Cyphert gained teaching experience while attending both Kansas State University and West Virginia University where he taught private voice to students through assistantships and music theory classes as an adjunct professor.
Cyphert is currently working as the choir director/organist at Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church and teaches private voice lessons at his studio in Homer City.
He is the son of Karen and David Cyphert, of Blairsville.
STEPHEN CAMPBELL
Stephen Campbell, of Blairsville, was named to the fall dean’s list at Penn State University — Main Campus.
He is the son of Roy and Lisa Campbell, of Blairsville. He is a senior and majoring in turfgrass science and minoring in animal science and sociology.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
Kristen Forrester, an early childhood education major from Indiana, and Alyssa Peters, a social work major from Shelocta, participated in Slippery Rock University’s spring commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
SRU is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,800 students.