OHIO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students were named to Ohio University’s spring 2022 dean’s list.
• Zach Nxon, of Blairsville
• Lily Boulard, of Indiana
• Emily Sebring, of Indiana
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
ASHLEY LEESE
Ashley Leese, of Northern Cambria, a 2024 early elementary/special education major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
PATRICK O’NEAL
Patrick O’Neal, of Indiana, has been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2022 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade-point average of at least 3.40, are awarded dean’s list honors.
ERIC WENSEL
Eric Wensel, of West Lebanon, was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Students are named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
GENEVA COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Geneva College for the spring 2022 semester.
Armagh: Alexi McDowell
Indiana: Emily Buchmann, Isabelle Sparr
Rochester Mills: Kelsey Gerhard
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.