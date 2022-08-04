BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, is one of six Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse players named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association academic honor roll.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 7:15 am
Dills, a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley.
To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must be a junior, senior or graduate student and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.
Dills also was one of more than 250 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes to be named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Winter & Spring academic honor roll.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher.
UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY DEAN’S LIST
Anna Lambing, of Indiana, and Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Findlay.
To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
CHATHAM UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean’s list for the spring 2022 term.
• Madeline Redhead-Kriston, of Indiana
• Allison Rutledge, of Indiana
• Benjamin Brown, of Indiana
• Phynn Rundle, of Bolivar
• Dirk Wynn, of Bolivar
• Lauren Angus, of Derry
To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
SARAH KIM
Sarah Kim, of Bolivar, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Albright College.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim studied Fashion: Costume Design during the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.
Kim also is completing an internship this summer as a costume technician with Southern Utah University.
