77005453

Students working in library, differential focus

 Stockbyte

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY GRADUATES

The following students received degrees May 7-8 from Saint Francis University.

• Alexandria Berkavich, Clymer: master’s in Occupational Therapy

• Emily Boring, New Florence: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

• Shelby Clowser, Dayton: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Occupational Therapy

• Brittney Edgar, New Florence: master’s in Occupational Therapy

• Baylee Frazier, Rural Valley: master’s in Occupational Therapy

• Morgan George, of Heilwood: Bachelor of Science in Accounting

• Carly Hajjar, of Seward: doctorate in Physical Therapy

• Rachel Hall, of Homer City: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Laken Hill, of Indiana: Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology

• Sabra Mayancsik, of Strongstown: master’s in Occupational Therapy

• Zachery Pennington, of Clune: Bachelor of Science in Accounting

• Taylor Ponchione, of Dilltown: Bachelor of Science in Accounting

• Yanessa Shabbick, of Heilwood: Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Marketing

• Jacquelyn Sheesley, of Vintondale: Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science

• Nathan Thompson, of Seward: Bachelor of Science in Biology

• Sarah Tibbott, of Northern Cambria: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Physician Assistant

• Mary Tran, of Blairsville: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Physician Assistant

• Matthew Tran, of Blairsville: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

• Taya Whitfield, of Marion Center: master’s in Science in Cancer Care

• Allyson Yachtis, of Northern Cambria: master’s in Occupational Therapy

BAILEY DILLS

Bailey Dills, of Indiana, was one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Dills received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at The Valley and received summa cum laude honors during the college’s commencement. Dills is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College.

• Jonathan Aloi, of Homer City

• Austin Friday, of Robinson

• Megan Markel, of Homer City

• Laura Welch, of Indiana

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction, a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

TESSA WINEBARK

Tessa Winebark, of Rochester Mills, graduated May 14 from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education.

NOAH TARR

Noah Tarr, of Blairsville, graduated from Davis & Elkins College with the Class of 2022.

Tarr received a Bachelor of Science in Management.

MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

The following students recently were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Mount Aloysius College.

Armagh: Marial M. Bracken, Emily Meghan Dill

Blairsville: Allison Paige Oswald

Cherry Tree: Traci Lynn Hauser

Clymer: Anna Rose Peterman

Creekside: Katlynn Shea Gromley

Hastings: Sydney L. Rodgers

Homer City: Joshua David Hamilton

New Florence: Mackenzee Renee Lear

Nicktown: Samantha Marie Gallo

Northern Cambria: Caitlin Elizabeth Bassett, Sarah A. Clawson, Zachary Todd Daisley, Michael A. Penksa, Shannon Lynn Stoltz

Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck, Alissa Brianne Mallett

Robinson: Hayley Darien Welsh

Strongstown: Gina Dianne Miller

The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.

WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.

Blairsville: Marybeth M. Armbruster, Hannah M. Campbell, Caleb R. Cowan, Mason P. Emanuel, Kristin M. Glance, Jacob T. Short

Burnside: Skylar J. Bartlebaugh

Clarksburg: Brianna L. Schwaed

Clymer: Marley J. Rearick

Homer City: Ian A. Adamson, Casey N. Cameron

Indiana: Sara M. Betz, Jessica L. Kostella, James McDowell

Northern Cambria: Nathan G. Miller

Punxsutawney: Jeffrey D. Dean

Saltsburg: Nicole L. Stuller, Ciara E. Williams

Seward: Cameron G. Vavrek

Strongstown: Jared A. Bowman

WCCC DEAN’S LIST

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College deans’ list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.

Blairsville: Katie P. Duckworth, Savanna R. Zerfoss

Cherry Tree: Megan L. Fry

Clarksburg: Randy L Shaulis

Creekside: Morgan J. Blystone

Harmony: Luke T. Wilson

Homer City: Elizabeth M. Ackerson

Indiana: Ben S. Coleman, Mallory A. Dixon

New Florence: Jessica Hogan

Saltsburg: Ara M. Pennington

Seward: Sadie R. Cramer

Shelocta: Victoria C. Sharp