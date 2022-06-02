SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following students received degrees May 7-8 from Saint Francis University.
• Alexandria Berkavich, Clymer: master’s in Occupational Therapy
• Emily Boring, New Florence: Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
• Shelby Clowser, Dayton: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Occupational Therapy
• Brittney Edgar, New Florence: master’s in Occupational Therapy
• Baylee Frazier, Rural Valley: master’s in Occupational Therapy
• Morgan George, of Heilwood: Bachelor of Science in Accounting
• Carly Hajjar, of Seward: doctorate in Physical Therapy
• Rachel Hall, of Homer City: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Laken Hill, of Indiana: Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
• Sabra Mayancsik, of Strongstown: master’s in Occupational Therapy
• Zachery Pennington, of Clune: Bachelor of Science in Accounting
• Taylor Ponchione, of Dilltown: Bachelor of Science in Accounting
• Yanessa Shabbick, of Heilwood: Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Marketing
• Jacquelyn Sheesley, of Vintondale: Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science
• Nathan Thompson, of Seward: Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Sarah Tibbott, of Northern Cambria: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Physician Assistant
• Mary Tran, of Blairsville: Bachelor of Science in Health Science Physician Assistant
• Matthew Tran, of Blairsville: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
• Taya Whitfield, of Marion Center: master’s in Science in Cancer Care
• Allyson Yachtis, of Northern Cambria: master’s in Occupational Therapy
BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, was one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Dills received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at The Valley and received summa cum laude honors during the college’s commencement. Dills is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College.
• Jonathan Aloi, of Homer City
• Austin Friday, of Robinson
• Megan Markel, of Homer City
• Laura Welch, of Indiana
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction, a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
TESSA WINEBARK
Tessa Winebark, of Rochester Mills, graduated May 14 from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education.
NOAH TARR
Noah Tarr, of Blairsville, graduated from Davis & Elkins College with the Class of 2022.
Tarr received a Bachelor of Science in Management.
MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students recently were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Mount Aloysius College.
Armagh: Marial M. Bracken, Emily Meghan Dill
Blairsville: Allison Paige Oswald
Cherry Tree: Traci Lynn Hauser
Clymer: Anna Rose Peterman
Creekside: Katlynn Shea Gromley
Hastings: Sydney L. Rodgers
Homer City: Joshua David Hamilton
New Florence: Mackenzee Renee Lear
Nicktown: Samantha Marie Gallo
Northern Cambria: Caitlin Elizabeth Bassett, Sarah A. Clawson, Zachary Todd Daisley, Michael A. Penksa, Shannon Lynn Stoltz
Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck, Alissa Brianne Mallett
Robinson: Hayley Darien Welsh
Strongstown: Gina Dianne Miller
The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.
Blairsville: Marybeth M. Armbruster, Hannah M. Campbell, Caleb R. Cowan, Mason P. Emanuel, Kristin M. Glance, Jacob T. Short
Burnside: Skylar J. Bartlebaugh
Clarksburg: Brianna L. Schwaed
Clymer: Marley J. Rearick
Homer City: Ian A. Adamson, Casey N. Cameron
Indiana: Sara M. Betz, Jessica L. Kostella, James McDowell
Northern Cambria: Nathan G. Miller
Punxsutawney: Jeffrey D. Dean
Saltsburg: Nicole L. Stuller, Ciara E. Williams
Seward: Cameron G. Vavrek
Strongstown: Jared A. Bowman
WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College deans’ list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2022 semester.
Blairsville: Katie P. Duckworth, Savanna R. Zerfoss
Cherry Tree: Megan L. Fry
Clarksburg: Randy L Shaulis
Creekside: Morgan J. Blystone
Harmony: Luke T. Wilson
Homer City: Elizabeth M. Ackerson
Indiana: Ben S. Coleman, Mallory A. Dixon
New Florence: Jessica Hogan
Saltsburg: Ara M. Pennington
Seward: Sadie R. Cramer
Shelocta: Victoria C. Sharp