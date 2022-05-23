SARAH TIBBOTT
Sarah Tibbott of Northern Cambria, was one of 48 students recognized May 1 during the annual White Coat Ceremony held by the Department of Physician Assistant Science at Saint Francis University, marking the end of the first year of training and transition into clinical education.
The students recited and signed a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath, which reminded them of the vow to provide ethical, confidential, and compassionate care to the patient and not their illness, keeping the patient’s best interest in mind.
Students were presented with and donned their white lab coats to affirm their role as future health care providers.
The class will graduate with a Master of Physician Assistant Science degree in May 2023, following one year of full-time clinical rotations.
CECILIA SHERWOOD
Cecilia Sherwood, of Indiana, was recently initiated into the Alfred University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Va., on December 3, 1914. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.
TONYA RISING
Tonya Rising, of Homer City, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following area students have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 president’s list.
• Andrea Edwards, of Marion Center
• Ashley Dirienzo, of Blairsville
• Amanda Veneskey, of Northern Cambria
• Kylie Bennett, of Indiana
• Devynn Crissman, of Shelocta
• Justin Cottrell, of Saltsburg
• Giovanni Scott, of Hillsdale
• Jessica Yeager, of Clymer
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.
THIEL COLLEGE GRADUATES
Thiel College recently awarded diplomas to its graduates following its spring 2022 academic semester.
The following area students received degrees:
• Kayle Martin, of Blairsville, psychology counseling.
• Hannah Uschock, of Indiana, history
• Ashtin Kirkwood, of Shelocta, business administration — sports management
Thiel College is an independent college founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the college offers 60 majors and minors, 24 varsity sports, and an 11-to-1 student-faculty ratio. The college is also home to master’s degree programs in business administration, clinical mental health counseling, communication and leadership, physician assistant studies and speech-language pathology.