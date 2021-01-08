Mount Aloysius dean's list
The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson for the fall 2020 semester.
Armagh: Marial Bracken
Clymer: Brooke Keith
Colver: Amanda Baumgartel, Kathleen Orawiec, Lyndon Saylor, Alexus Sokira, Samantha Spacht, Brian Walwro
Creekside: Katlynn Gromley
Dixonville: Colin Matz
Hastings: Shannon Mazurak, Sydney Rodgers
Hillsdale: Veronica Scott
Homer City: Joshua Hamilton, Mikayla Martin
Indiana: Adrienne Patz, Amjad Sulaih, Faisal Nahar Alrumman
Nanty Glo: Caitlyn Kimack, Gregory Schilling
New Florence: Shannon Miles, Hailee Miles
Nicktown: Martin Kirsch
Northern Cambria: Ray Clawson, Sarah Clawson, Quinn Earnest, Mackenzie Mays, Cheyanne Myers, Kelsie Nelson, Darby Olenchick, Ashlee Parrish, Michael Penksa
Zachary Zelensky
Zachary Zelensky, a sophomore at Penn State University majoring in physics, was named to the dean’s list the fall 2020 semester.
Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the dean’s list.
He is the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.
Ryan Putt
Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a freshman biology major at Penn State University, has made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.