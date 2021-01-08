college students 02
Mount Aloysius dean's list

The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson for the fall 2020 semester.

Armagh: Marial Bracken

Clymer: Brooke Keith

Colver: Amanda Baumgartel, Kathleen Orawiec, Lyndon Saylor, Alexus Sokira, Samantha Spacht, Brian Walwro

Creekside: Katlynn Gromley

Dixonville: Colin Matz

Hastings: Shannon Mazurak, Sydney Rodgers

Hillsdale: Veronica Scott

Homer City: Joshua Hamilton, Mikayla Martin

Indiana: Adrienne Patz, Amjad Sulaih, Faisal Nahar Alrumman

Nanty Glo: Caitlyn Kimack, Gregory Schilling

New Florence: Shannon Miles, Hailee Miles

Nicktown: Martin Kirsch

Northern Cambria: Ray Clawson, Sarah Clawson, Quinn Earnest, Mackenzie Mays, Cheyanne Myers, Kelsie Nelson, Darby Olenchick, Ashlee Parrish, Michael Penksa

Zachary Zelensky

Zachary Zelensky, a sophomore at Penn State University majoring in physics, was named to the dean’s list the fall 2020 semester.

Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the dean’s list.

He is the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.

Ryan Putt

Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a freshman biology major at Penn State University, has made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

