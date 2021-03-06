GIOVANNI CICALA
Giovanni Cicala, a senior at The Kiski School and native of Avonmore, has been awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship as a winner of Saint Vincent College’s 40th annual Wimmer Scholarship competition.
Cicala was awarded the scholarship, valued at more than $150,000, after placing among the top five in the scholarship competition, which drew 143 entrants.
Prior to attending The Kiski School, Cicala spent two years at Apollo-Ridge High School, where he took part in Quiz Bowl (twice earning junior varsity Team MVP honors), Enviroquest/Envirothon and varsity track, while he participated in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, the Penn State University Undergraduate Research and Creative Exposition and the Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
He is the son of John (a 1988 St. Vincent graduate) and Debra Cicala and a member of Saint Ambrose Roman Catholic Parish in Avonmore.
He plans to study accounting and computer science while eventually pursuing law school.
The Wimmer Scholarship program is named after Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded Saint Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the U.S. The program recognizes high school students with outstanding academic abilities and encourages them to pursue education at Saint Vincent College. Winners are based on their performance on a written exam. The college-bound students who participated this year met the academic qualifications of a minimum 3.75 GPA, as well as an SAT score of 1,300 or above or a minimum ACT score of 28.
PITT BRADFORD DEAN’S LIST
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 420 students to its fall dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the dean’s list were Kayla R. Nichol, a sophomore from Hillsdale, who is majoring in applied mathematics; and Joseph Muller, a senior from Indiana majoring in biology.
HONOR SOCIETY INDUCTEES
The following Indiana University of Pennsylvania students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Paula Andrei, of Homer City; Eric Bray, of Indiana; Koga Chilume, of Indiana; Sylvia Gaiko, of Indiana; Jonathan Grengs, of Blairsville; Rina Kim, of Indiana; Onesmo Mushi, of Indiana; Afua Ofori-Boadu, of Indiana; Aderayo Oyegbade, of Indiana; Mauve Perle Tahat, of Indiana; Katelyn Polenik, of Clymer; and Jeremy Risinger, of Indiana; Andrew Strezo, of Indiana.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
KUTZTOWN GRAUATES
Kutztown University has conferred degrees on more than 480 students for the fall semester and winter session.
Among them were two students from Indiana: Lisa Dawn Black, who earned a Master of Education in Instructional Technology/Digital Classroom Technology, and Hannah Elizabeth Gnagey, who earned a Master of Education in Instructional Technology/Digital Classroom Technology.