Samantha E. Schurr
Samantha E. Schurr, of Creekside, has been named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University for the fall 2022 semester.
Schurr is a currently a senior majoring in art education while she works as a resident assistant. Schurr is set to graduate in May.
Saint Francis University dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University for the fall 2022 semester.
• Maggie Arone, of Homer City
• Jenna Beitel, of Saltsburg
• Matthew Berzonsky, of Indiana
• Seth Carney, of Indiana
• Elizabeth Evanick, of Indiana
• Madeline Menta, of Indiana
• Zachary Palko, of Indiana
• Sydney Sowers, of New Florence
• Mackenzie Walker, of Indiana
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 3.5 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Saint Francis University president’s list
• Cheyanne Gregorich, of New Florence
• Nathaniel Hayes, of Penn Run
• Kennedy Kokoski, of Bolivar
• Karly Reasor, of Indiana
• Noah Slippy, of Armagh
• Laura Susick, of Seward
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Michele Grassmyer
Michele Grassmyer of Robinson, received a MSN degree in nursing from Wilkes University. The degree was one of 305 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded to winter graduates.
A commencement ceremony honoring winter graduates will be held in May 2023.
Youngstown State University dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for the fall 2022 semester.
• Hanna Allen, of Indiana
• Melissa Coffman, of Indiana
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
Sarah Kim
Sarah Kim, of Bolivar, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Albright College while studying fashion: costume design.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, Albright students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or better while taking a minimum of three letter-graded courses during a semester.
Mount Aloysius College winter graduates
The following students received degrees from Mount Aloysius College during a winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 9:
• Lauren Alyse Bagley, of Indiana, Associate of Science Nursing
• Adrienne Marie Patz, of Indiana, Associate of Science Nursing
• Karrie Ann Walbeck, of Seward, Associate of Science Nursing
Mount Aloysius College dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Mount Aloysius College for the fall semester of 2022.
• Allison Oswald, of Blairsville
• Mason Gearhart, of Cherry Tree
• Tori Hauser, of Cherry Tree
• Traci Hauser, of Cherry Tree
• Brynn Sheredy, of Cherry Tree
• Anna Peterman, of Clymer
• Joshua Hamilton, of Homer City
• Mackenzee Lear, of New Florence
• Haley Markowsky, of New Florence
• Hayley Welsh, of Robinson
The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
McKenna Bothell
McKenna Bothell, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the fall 2022 semester.
Bothell, an early childhood/special education major, is a 2021 graduate of Penns Manor High School.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to students who were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C for the semester.
Chatham University dean’s list
The following students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean’s list for the fall 2022 term.
• Savanna Ahlborn, of Homer City
• Mackenzie Lewis, of Blairsville
• Dirk Wynn, of Bolivar
• Eliza Moore, of Clymer
• Mia Herman, of Indiana
• Benjamin Brown, of Indiana
• Jorie Meil, of Indiana
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
Hannah Foust
Hannah Foust, of Blairsville, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Eliza Ray
Eliza Ray, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Katerin Getty
Katerin Getty, of Dayton, has been named to the dean’s list at Midway University for the 2022 fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.
Slippery Rock University dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the fall 2022 semester.
Blairsville: Zachary Artley, Brieana Cassidy, Angela Deyarmin, Kaitlyn Simpson, Ian Vilcek
Dayton: Mia Daniels, Shane Krizmanich
Dilltown: Jordyn Ponchione
Homer City: Matthew Lewis, Sophia Naugle, Ashley Penrose
Indiana: Kathleen Conrad, Tucker Davis, Paige Mitsko, Isaac Myers, Andrew Nelson, Peyton Ream, Sequoiah Rhoades, Emma Rice, Hunter Smathers, Breanna Smathers
Lucernemines: Mya Fatula
New Florence: Riley Payne
Rochester Mills: Jenna Diem
Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson
Shelocta: Chase Clawson, Zachary Herrington,
Smicksburg: Kara Marshall
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.