IUP DEAN’S LIST
The following area students have been named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Armagh: Ashlyn Nicole Bowers, Berkley Sutton
Home: Travis Cole Parsell
Homer City: Mallory Adeline Galinac, Kaleb Matthew Kolesar, Mikayla Nicole Martin, Thomas James Oraskovich
Indiana: Jenna Rose Clayton, Cierra Dunmire, Ella Diane Ferguson, Hannah Michelle Powell, Katie Ann Vigue, Hailey Ann Warzel, Branden Alan Zacek, Haleigh Paige Zimmerman, Robert Emerson Zuzek
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the summer 2023 semester.
Blairsville: Katie Duckworth, Brittany Faulk, Makayla Whitfield
Derry: Paige King, Deborah Lovis, Thomas Joyner
Indiana: Joshua Glaser
WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.50 QPA for the summer 2023 semester.
Blairsville: Haley Farabaugh
Derry: Delaney Hodgson
Indiana: Darlene Brown, Samantha Steele, Haley Dressler
COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following area students recently received academic degrees from Commonwealth University.
• Natasha Doyle, of Indiana
• Jacalyn Fetsko, of Marion Center
• Amber Rematt, of Northern Cambria, magna cum laude
• Joseph Turek, of Homer City, summa cum laude
MORGAN DAUGHERTY
Morgan Ann Daugherty, of Homer City, recently was awarded a Doctor of Social Work from Kutztown University following the 2023 spring semester.
