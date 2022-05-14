BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, was recognized by Lebanon Valley College as part of the successful staff of the student newspaper, La Vie Collegienne.
Dills is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley. Dills held the position of staff writer.
La Vie Collegienne is LVC’s student-run newspaper. Students are tasked with everything from picture taking, to covering campus events to laying out the pages for print. La Vie’s writers are also active on social media, updating fellow students and other followers of campus news via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Students can opt to get credit for their participation with the newspaper.
The newspaper is typically published four to five times a semester. A shorter version, La Vie On the Go, is posted in buildings throughout campus weekly.
Lebanon Valley College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors and graduate degrees and numerous graduate certificates.
EMILY McCULLOUGH
Emily McCullough, a resident of Rossiter, was among more than 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University on May 6. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
McCullough also was among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs.
EDDIE CHANDLER
Eddie Chandler of Indiana, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Chandler is currently enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
Washington University offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.