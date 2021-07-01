BUCKNELL DEAN’S LIST
Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
The following students have achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021:
• Eliza Ray, Class of 2024, Indiana
• Michaela Bracken, Class of 2022, Vintondale
MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Mount Aloysius College has announced the dean’s list for the spring semester of 2021. The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
Area students on the list are as follows:
Apollo: Alexa C. Nagy
Armagh: Marial M. Bracken
Clymer: Brooke Alexandria Keith
Dixonville: Colin J. Matz
Hillsdale: Veronica S. Scott
Homer City: Joshua David Hamilton, Tara Britany Kovac
Northern Cambria: Sarah A. Clawson, Quinn Sherwood Earnest, Amanda Mattice, Mackenzie Ann Mays, Darby John Olenchick, Ashlee Jordan Parrish, Michael A. Penksa
Rossiter: Lillie J. Pearce