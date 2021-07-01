78036512

People walking down steps

 Thinkstock

BUCKNELL DEAN’S LIST

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

The following students have achieved dean’s list status for spring 2021:

• Eliza Ray, Class of 2024, Indiana

• Michaela Bracken, Class of 2022, Vintondale

MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

Mount Aloysius College has announced the dean’s list for the spring semester of 2021. The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.

Area students on the list are as follows:

Apollo: Alexa C. Nagy

Armagh: Marial M. Bracken

Clymer: Brooke Alexandria Keith

Dixonville: Colin J. Matz

Hillsdale: Veronica S. Scott

Homer City: Joshua David Hamilton, Tara Britany Kovac

Northern Cambria: Sarah A. Clawson, Quinn Sherwood Earnest, Amanda Mattice, Mackenzie Ann Mays, Darby John Olenchick, Ashlee Jordan Parrish, Michael A. Penksa

Rossiter: Lillie J. Pearce