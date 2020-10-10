Amardeep Kaur
Amardeep Kaur, of Indiana, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kaur is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
These awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.
Kaur, a doctorate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will use money from the award toward a doctorate in human sciences.
He was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi this year at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Established in 2007, the selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals, and a personal statement.
Ian Brown
Ian Brown, of Armagh, graduated with a master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University.
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
Saint Francis Academic Honors
Saint Francis University has recognized 66 students for achieving academic honors in Adult Degree and Continuing Studies, including three from the area:
Jenah Lombardo, of Northern Cambria, College in High School; Michael Matson, of New Florence, Organizational Leadership; and Cynde Pizur, of Northern Cambria, CE-Management.
Students achieving these honors must have a minimum of 15 credits completed between Sept. 1 of one year and Aug. 21 of the following year, with a quality-point average of at least 3.5. Part-time students, (fewer than 12 credits per semester) must be maintained throughout the one-year period.
Fatimah Alsubaiti
Fatimah Alsubaiti, of Indiana, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2020.
New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17.
Alsubaiti is pursuing a degree in nuclear medicine technology.
The University of Findlay is located in Findlay, Ohio.
Emily McCullough
Emily McCullough, of Rossiter, has been named to the Chorale, a 41-voice choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate students at Bob Jones University. McCullough is a junior majoring in English.
In 2017, the Chorale debuted noted composer Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” in Orchestra Hall in Chicago. In addition, the Chorale has served as the U.S. representative at the World Choral Festival in Seoul, South Korea, and has been a featured performing choir at American Choral Directors Association and National Association for Music Education events.
The Chorale tours regularly and maintains a schedule of concerts, oratorio and theater productions, as well as providing music for campus services and events. On Oct. 23, the Chorale will be performing its annual fall concert in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium at 7 p.m.
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.