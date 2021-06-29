THERESA LAMANTIA
Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
ISAAC LOHR
Isaac Lohr, of Northern Cambria, was among more than 175 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 184th commencement ceremony on May 1 in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.
Lohr completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering.
Lohr is also a graduate of Penns Manor Area High School.
SAMANTHA E. SCHURR
Samantha E. Schurr, of Creekside, has been named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University for the spring 2021 semester.
Schurr is a junior majoring in art education.
PATRICK SCOTT O’NEAL
Patrick Scott O’Neal, of Indiana, has been recognized on the president’s list at Norwich University in Vermont for the Spring 2021 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded President’s List honors.
COLE HUGHES
Cole Hughes, of Indiana, was among more than 1,400 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.
Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.