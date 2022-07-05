CLARION UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following area students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania during May commencement ceremonies.
Indiana: Sydney Henning, BSN Nursing, summa cum laude; Katrina Kunkle, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner; Jacqueline Sprenger, BS Communication: Digital Media Concentration, summa cum laude; Rheanna Toy, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner
Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, BSED Secondary Education, Biology; Bailey Orr, AS Criminal Justice, summa cum laude, and BS Criminal Justice Administration, summa cum laude
CLARION UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Blairsville: Blake Tonkin
Clarksburg: Santino Bartolini
Indiana: Grace Mullen, Jennifer Spencer
Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, Bailey Orr
Saltsburg: Laney Urban
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following area students received academic degrees from Edinboro University on May 7.
Blairsville: Nicholas H. Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing-BSN and a minor in Biology; Rachael Louise Duncan, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Sciences and a minor in Deaf Studies
Rossiter: Matthew Anthony Wehrle, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and a minor in Geology
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Edinboro University.
• Rachael Duncan, of Blairsville
• Matthew Anthony Wehrle, of Rossiter
• Nicholas H Johnston, of Blairsville
• Cody Alan Dressler, of Coral
In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
CLAYTON WEAVER
Wheaton College student Clayton Weaver, of Indiana, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Youngstown State University.
• Hanna Allen, of Indiana
• Melissa Coffman, of Indiana
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
JORDAN SGRO
Jordan Sgro, of Blairsville, has been named to the dean’s honor roll for their work in the spring 2022 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for their work in qualifying classes.