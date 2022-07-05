77005460

CLARION UNIVERSITY GRADUATES

The following area students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania during May commencement ceremonies.

Indiana: Sydney Henning, BSN Nursing, summa cum laude; Katrina Kunkle, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner; Jacqueline Sprenger, BS Communication: Digital Media Concentration, summa cum laude; Rheanna Toy, MSN Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner

Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, BSED Secondary Education, Biology; Bailey Orr, AS Criminal Justice, summa cum laude, and BS Criminal Justice Administration, summa cum laude

CLARION UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

The following area students earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Blairsville: Blake Tonkin

Clarksburg: Santino Bartolini

Indiana: Grace Mullen, Jennifer Spencer

Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, Bailey Orr

Saltsburg: Laney Urban

EDINBORO UNIVERSITY GRADUATES

The following area students received academic degrees from Edinboro University on May 7.

Blairsville: Nicholas H. Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing-BSN and a minor in Biology; Rachael Louise Duncan, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Sciences and a minor in Deaf Studies

Rossiter: Matthew Anthony Wehrle, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and a minor in Geology

EDINBORO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Edinboro University.

• Rachael Duncan, of Blairsville

• Matthew Anthony Wehrle, of Rossiter

• Nicholas H Johnston, of Blairsville

• Cody Alan Dressler, of Coral

In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

CLAYTON WEAVER

Wheaton College student Clayton Weaver, of Indiana, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Wheaton College.

To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Youngstown State University.

• Hanna Allen, of Indiana

• Melissa Coffman, of Indiana

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

JORDAN SGRO

Jordan Sgro, of Blairsville, has been named to the dean’s honor roll for their work in the spring 2022 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B for their work in qualifying classes.

