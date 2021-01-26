SLIPPERY ROCK DEAN’S LIST
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Area student who made the dean’s list are:
Blairsville: Alexis Boring, Angela Deyarmin, Anthony Mastrorocco
Dayton: Mia Daniels, Shane Krizmanich
Elderton: Janey Cessna
Home: Jessica Girolami
Homer City: Alexis Alexander, Megan Bozzer, Ashley Penrose
Indiana: Halle Angelo, Madison Caroff, Morgan Doolin, Kristen Forrester, Autumn Hazelet, Alaina Kiral, Brayden Lorelli, Grace Margita, Paige Mitsko, Megan Pesci, Jordan Raible, Breanna Smathers
Marion Center: Dylan Goss, Taylor Shearer
New Florence: Melody Hull
Northern Cambria: Leigha Hoffman
Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson
Seward: Isabel Fernando
Shelocta: Chase Clawson, Theresa Fouse
CLARION UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Blairsville: Taylei Boring, Blake Tonkin
Indiana: Kelly Forrester, Grace Mullen, Jennifer Spencer, Jacqueline Sprenger
Lucernemines: Emily Fatula
Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, Bailey Orr
Saltsburg: Laney Urban
Smicksburg: Kimberlee Shoemaker
GENEVA COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Geneva College announces the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Homer City: Madison Fairman
Indiana: Emily Buchmann
Rochester Mills: Kelsey Gerhard
Geneva College is located in Beaver Falls.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following are students have achieved dean’s list status at Bucknell University for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive this recognition.
Indiana: Kallie Kocinski, class of 2021
Saltsburg: Courtney Andree, class of 2021
Vintondale: Michaela Bracken, class of 2022
Bucknell University is located in Lewisburg.
PENN HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Armagh: Ashlyn Bowers, Luke Means, Emily Ponchione, Kallista Regan, Noah Slippy, Berkley Sutton
Cherry Tree: Makayla Price
Dayton: Eric Eckman
Hastings: Nicolas Bradley, Tyler Charney, Angela Sheredy, MaKala Stafford
Indiana: Sydney Wells
Marion Center: Mason Pearce
Nanty Glo: Grant Grimaldi, Stephen Hauck, Jennifer Kinter, Isaac Thomas, Haley Rhine
New Florence: Elizabeth Boring, Summer Boring, Payton Colson, Cheyanne Gregorich
Northern Cambria: Ariel Dospoy, Jeffrey Degol, Tanya Deyarmin, Liana Laughard, Sydnee Miller, Abigail Montanaro, Johniemarie Olenchick, Hannah Phillips, Sydney Sheredy, Lauren Sichko, Richard Wiewiora
Penn Run: Khylee Maglione
Robinson: Hannah Detwiler
Seward: Justin Higgins, Lacee Jacobs, Emily Lavis, Tessa Rudnik
Shelocta: Joseph Spohn
EMILY McCULLOUGH
Emily McCullough, a junior English major from Rossiter, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a GPA of between 3 and 3.74.
Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.
HANNAH BRITTEN
Hannah Britten, of Rochester Mills, graduated with Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling in December from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Dills is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology. Dills is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
Lebanon Valley College is located in Annville.
AUSTIN GASTON
Austin Gaston, of Homer City, has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College.
Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON PRESIDENT’S LIST
Joy Swasy, of Blairsville, and Keara Cash, of Indiana, have been named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston. Swasy, who is majoring in communication, and Cash, majoring in biology, were among 2,050 students named to the list.
LOCK HAVEN DEAN’S LIST
The following students eared dean’s list status for the fall at Lock Haven University.
Jason Juliette, of Marion Center, who is majoring in nursing; Lucinda Lee, of Mahaffey, nursing; Isaac Reid, of Saltsburg, sport management; Joseph Turek, of Homer City, sport management; Andrew Wehrle, of Rossiter, health sciences
The dean’s list recognizes a student’s achievement of obtaining a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work.
LAUREN LANGHAM
Lauren Langham, of Lucernemines, earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama during fall commencement on Dec. 12.
The University of Alabama, is located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.