College students

SLIPPERY ROCK DEAN’S LIST

Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Area student who made the dean’s list are:

Blairsville: Alexis Boring, Angela Deyarmin, Anthony Mastrorocco

Dayton: Mia Daniels, Shane Krizmanich

Elderton: Janey Cessna

Home: Jessica Girolami

Homer City: Alexis Alexander, Megan Bozzer, Ashley Penrose

Indiana: Halle Angelo, Madison Caroff, Morgan Doolin, Kristen Forrester, Autumn Hazelet, Alaina Kiral, Brayden Lorelli, Grace Margita, Paige Mitsko, Megan Pesci, Jordan Raible, Breanna Smathers

Marion Center: Dylan Goss, Taylor Shearer

New Florence: Melody Hull

Northern Cambria: Leigha Hoffman

Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson

Seward: Isabel Fernando

Shelocta: Chase Clawson, Theresa Fouse

CLARION UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

The following students earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Blairsville: Taylei Boring, Blake Tonkin

Indiana: Kelly Forrester, Grace Mullen, Jennifer Spencer, Jacqueline Sprenger

Lucernemines: Emily Fatula

Penn Run: Zachary Johnston, Bailey Orr

Saltsburg: Laney Urban

Smicksburg: Kimberlee Shoemaker

GENEVA COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

Geneva College announces the dean’s list of undergraduate students for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.

Homer City: Madison Fairman

Indiana: Emily Buchmann

Rochester Mills: Kelsey Gerhard

Geneva College is located in Beaver Falls.

BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

The following are students have achieved dean’s list status at Bucknell University for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive this recognition.

Indiana: Kallie Kocinski, class of 2021

Saltsburg: Courtney Andree, class of 2021

Vintondale: Michaela Bracken, class of 2022

Bucknell University is located in Lewisburg.

PENN HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The following area students were named to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Armagh: Ashlyn Bowers, Luke Means, Emily Ponchione, Kallista Regan, Noah Slippy, Berkley Sutton

Cherry Tree: Makayla Price

Dayton: Eric Eckman

Hastings: Nicolas Bradley, Tyler Charney, Angela Sheredy, MaKala Stafford

Indiana: Sydney Wells

Marion Center: Mason Pearce

Nanty Glo: Grant Grimaldi, Stephen Hauck, Jennifer Kinter, Isaac Thomas, Haley Rhine

New Florence: Elizabeth Boring, Summer Boring, Payton Colson, Cheyanne Gregorich

Northern Cambria: Ariel Dospoy, Jeffrey Degol, Tanya Deyarmin, Liana Laughard, Sydnee Miller, Abigail Montanaro, Johniemarie Olenchick, Hannah Phillips, Sydney Sheredy, Lauren Sichko, Richard Wiewiora

Penn Run: Khylee Maglione

Robinson: Hannah Detwiler

Seward: Justin Higgins, Lacee Jacobs, Emily Lavis, Tessa Rudnik

Shelocta: Joseph Spohn

EMILY McCULLOUGH

Emily McCullough, a junior English major from Rossiter, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a GPA of between 3 and 3.74.

Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.

HANNAH BRITTEN

Hannah Britten, of Rochester Mills, graduated with Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling in December from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

BAILEY DILLS

Bailey Dills, of Indiana, is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Dills is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology. Dills is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.

Lebanon Valley College is located in Annville.

AUSTIN GASTON

Austin Gaston, of Homer City, has been placed on the deans’ commendation list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College.

Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s deans’ commendation list.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON PRESIDENT’S LIST

Joy Swasy, of Blairsville, and Keara Cash, of Indiana, have been named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston. Swasy, who is majoring in communication, and Cash, majoring in biology, were among 2,050 students named to the list.

LOCK HAVEN DEAN’S LIST

The following students eared dean’s list status for the fall at Lock Haven University.

Jason Juliette, of Marion Center, who is majoring in nursing; Lucinda Lee, of Mahaffey, nursing; Isaac Reid, of Saltsburg, sport management; Joseph Turek, of Homer City, sport management; Andrew Wehrle, of Rossiter, health sciences

The dean’s list recognizes a student’s achievement of obtaining a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work.

LAUREN LANGHAM

Lauren Langham, of Lucernemines, earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama during fall commencement on Dec. 12.

The University of Alabama, is located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.