WESTMINSTER COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Westminster College in New Wilmington recently named 462 students to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
The following area students made the list: Cherise Schultz, of Home; Alaina Kutsch, of Home; Alexis Jones, of Northern Cambria; Curt Slagle, of Dayton; Sydney Roach, of Northern Cambria; and Caitlyn Weimer, of Saltsburg.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Sarah R. McKendrick
Sarah R. McKendrick, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list for the Bayer School of Natural and Environmental Sciences at Duquesne University for the fall semester.
McKendrick is expected to graduate with high honors in May with a degree in forensic science and law.
The daughter of the late Kenneth McKendrick II and Susan, of Indiana, she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in forensics and chemistry and a minor in math.
UMN Crookston
Courtney Danielle Malloy, of Indiana, has been named to the fall semester chancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston. She is majoring in manufacturing management B M M/quality management B M M.
To qualify for a place on the chancellor’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 GPA. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system.
Diane Busovicki
Diane Busovicki, PT, DPT, recently received a doctorate in physical therapy from Chatham University in Pittsburgh.
She is a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in pre- physical therapy from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She resides in Pittsburgh.
She is the daughter of Joe and Tina Busovicki, of Marion Center, and the sister of Nicole, of Pittsburgh.
Bethann Alsippi
Bethann Alsippi, of Homer City, earned an associate of applied science in early childhood education during commencement ceremonies Jan. 30 at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem Township.
The graduates, ranging in age from 19 to 78, celebrated virtually as their names were announced.
Youngstown State dean’s list
The following area Youngstown State University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester: Cole Hughes, of Indiana, and Aelix Chiplis, of Glen Campbell.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 GPA for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.
Saint Francis honors list
A number of students from the area were among more than 750 to earn honors list for the fall semester.
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.0 (president’s list) or 3.5 (dean’s list) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Dean’s list
Maggie Arone, of Homer City; Matthew Berzonsky, of Indiana; Rayna Buza, of Northern Cambria; Morgan George, of Heilwood; Valarie Nealen, of Northern Cambria; Zachary Palko, of Indiana; Taylor Ponchione, of Dilltown; Karly Reasor, of Indiana; Yanessa Shabbick, of Heilwood; Makenna Stover, of Commodore; Nathan Thompson, of Seward; Sarah Tibbott, of Northern Cambria; Mary Tran, of Blairsville; Jessica Uhler, of Penn Run; Mackenzie Walker, of Indiana; Andrew Weaver, of Clymer; Taya Whitfield, of Marion Center; Allyson Yachtis, of Northern Cambria
President’s list
Emily Boring, of New Florence; Katrina Bush, of Clarksburg; Shelby Clowser, of Dayton; Isabelle Cunningham, of Northern Cambria; Brittney Edgar, of New Florence; Abigail Ewing, of Commodore; Rachel Hall, of Homer City; Mandy McElheny, of Homer City; Nathan Moore, of Clymer; Laura Susick, of Seward
Saint Francis University in Loretto is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.