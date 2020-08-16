THOMAS BAKER
An Indiana native has been named a Fulbright Scholar.
The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have announced that Dr. Thomas E. Baker, who studies at University de Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to the United Kingdom.
Baker will research and provide mentorship at the University of York as part of a project to study the exact properties of density functional theory. Density functional theory was discovered in 1964 and has provided a way to simulate the quantum physics of large systems, especially to simulate materials. While density functional theory is proven to be exact, the theory requires approximations to use and approximations can give inaccurate results. Baker seeks to improve the theory by discovering more with modern methods from the broader field of condensed matter physics.
The son of John and Kathy Baker, of Indiana, he is a 2005 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. The program was established in 1946.
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY
GRADUATES
The following Indiana County-area graduates were recognized as members of the class of 2020 of Edinboro University:
• Julie E. Shirley, of Blairsville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, with honors
• Teresa A. Shields, of Clarksburg, who earned a Bachelor of Science in education middle level education, with honors
• Makayla Dawn Murray, of Dayton, who earned a Master of Arts in communication studies
DEAN’S LIST
Nearly 1,200 students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University. The following Indiana County-area students are among them:
• Ashleigh P. Bowman, of Indiana
• Julie E. Shirley, of Blairsville
• Rachael Duncan, of Blairsville
• Teresa A Shields, of Clarksburg
• Aubrie R. Putt, of Home
• Matthew Anthony Wehrle, of Rossiter
• Gabrielle M. LaBovick, of Saltsburg
In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.