MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE GRADUATES

Mount Aloysius College celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies held at the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on May 15.

Area graduates are:

Clymer: Claire Anne Kirsch, Master of Science in community counseling.

Homer City: Tara B. Smith, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Indiana: Morgan Mae Buggey, Bachelor of Science in ultrasonography, summa cum laude; Amjad Mohammed Sulaih, Bachelor of Science in information technology.

Northern Cambria: Darby J. Olenchick, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood Pre K-4; Emily Pavelko, Associate of Science in nursing, cum laude; Allyson Yachtis, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies, occupational therapy.

WESTMINSTER DEAN’S LIST

Westminster College in New Wilmington named 411 students to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students made the list:

Clymer: Ethan Brady

Dayton: Curt Slagle

Home: Kara Kutsch, Cherise Schultz

Indiana: Morgan Straw

Northern Cambria: Alexis Jones

Saltsburg: Caitlyn Weimer

