KAYLA JORGENSON
Kayla Jorgenson, of Clarksburg, graduated from Seton Hill University on May 7 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She earned a 3.82 overall grade point average during her time at Seton Hill.
Kayla is the daughter of Jon and Sherri Jorgenson, of Clarksburg.
AMBER McCONNELL
Amber McConnell, of Blairsville, qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Amber McConnell, of Blairsville, qualified for the spring 2022 dean's list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
ZACHARY ZELENSKY
Zachary Zelensky, a junior at Penn State University, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
He is a physics major at the University Park main campus and the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.
Students must have at least a 3.5 grade-point average to make the dean’s list.
Zachary also has been inducted into the Sigma Pi Sigma National Physics Honor Society at Penn State.
RYAN V. PUTT
Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a sophomore computer science major at Penn State University Main Campus, has made the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
MELVIN SANCHEZ
Melvin Sanchez, of Starford, earned a degree from Grove CIty College on May 14.
Sanchez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management.
Melvin Sanchez, of Starford, earned a degree from Grove CIty College on May 14.