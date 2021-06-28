200265796-001

Female college student in library, smiling, portrait

 Digital Vision

SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT

Saint Francis University congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees on May 8-9. Area students who graduated are as follows:

• Katrina Bush, Clarksburg, Bachelor of Science, early childhood-special education

• Abigail Clarke, Northern Cambria, master’s, education

• Marissa Cunningham, Indiana, master’s, physician assistant science

• Brittney Edgar, New Florence, Bachelor of Science, health science occupational therapy

• Cassidy Fairman, Indiana, master’s, physician assistant science

• Baylee Frazier, Rural Valley, Bachelor of Science, health science occupational therapy

• Samantha Hegedus, Vintondale, master’s, occupational therapy

• Rachael Henry, Graceton, master’s, human resource management

• Mandy McElheny, Homer City, Bachelor of Science, biology

• Kate Montgomery, Indiana, master’s, occupational therapy

• Nathan Moore, Clymer, Bachelor of Science, computer science and mathematics

• Desmend Phillips, Northern Cambria, Bachelor of Science, economics and business analytics

• Destiny Shank, Smicksburg, Bachelor of Science, accounting

• Taylor Josephine Sherry, Northern Cambria, master’s, occupational therapy

• Sean Sifford, Northern Cambria, Bachelor of Arts, history

• Jessica Uhler, Penn Run, Bachelor of Arts, early childhood education

• Megan Valenti, Marion Center, Bachelor of Science, management

• Taya Whitfield, Marion Center, Bachelor of Science, exercise physiology

Tags

Margaret Weaver has served as a Gazette staff writer since 2006. She covers Clymer Borough, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District and Blairsville court, and also works in the areas of layout, design and editing.