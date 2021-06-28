SAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT
Saint Francis University congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees on May 8-9. Area students who graduated are as follows:
• Katrina Bush, Clarksburg, Bachelor of Science, early childhood-special education
• Abigail Clarke, Northern Cambria, master’s, education
• Marissa Cunningham, Indiana, master’s, physician assistant science
• Brittney Edgar, New Florence, Bachelor of Science, health science occupational therapy
• Cassidy Fairman, Indiana, master’s, physician assistant science
• Baylee Frazier, Rural Valley, Bachelor of Science, health science occupational therapy
• Samantha Hegedus, Vintondale, master’s, occupational therapy
• Rachael Henry, Graceton, master’s, human resource management
• Mandy McElheny, Homer City, Bachelor of Science, biology
• Kate Montgomery, Indiana, master’s, occupational therapy
• Nathan Moore, Clymer, Bachelor of Science, computer science and mathematics
• Desmend Phillips, Northern Cambria, Bachelor of Science, economics and business analytics
• Destiny Shank, Smicksburg, Bachelor of Science, accounting
• Taylor Josephine Sherry, Northern Cambria, master’s, occupational therapy
• Sean Sifford, Northern Cambria, Bachelor of Arts, history
• Jessica Uhler, Penn Run, Bachelor of Arts, early childhood education
• Megan Valenti, Marion Center, Bachelor of Science, management
• Taya Whitfield, Marion Center, Bachelor of Science, exercise physiology