KAMRYN KELLY
Kamryn Kelly, of Blairsville, was named to the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the 2023 semester.
Avonmore: Alec Battaglia
Blairsville: Zachary Artley, Brieana Cassidy, Angela Deyarmin, Onreey Stewart
Dayton: Mia Daniels
Derry: Dominic DeLuca, Paul Koontz, Alexander Murphy, Kylie Sliva
Dilltown: Jordyn Ponchione
Homer City: Matthew Lewis, Sophia Naugle, Ashley Penrose
Indiana: Tucker Davis, Paige Mitsko, Isaac Myers, Sequoiah Rhoades, Emma Rice, Breanna Smathers, Hunter Smathers
Lucernemines: Mya Fatula
New Florence: Paige Burkett, Riley Payne
Rochester Mills: Jenna Diem
Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson
Shelocta: Zachary Herrington
Vintondale: Ashton Goodlin
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
MOUNT ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Mount Aloysius College for the spring 2023 semester.
Cherry Tree: Mason Gearhart, Tori Hauser, Traci Hauser, Brynn Sheredy
Commodore: Kristie Goss
Creekside: Katlynn Gromley
Homer City: Joshua Hamilton
Marion Center: Elizabeth Wise
Nanty Glo: Zoie Warynovich
New Florence: Mackenzee Lear, Haley Markowsky
Northern Cambria: Sarah Clawson, Ella Dobransky, Evan Novella, Dakota Shonsky, Olivia Warner
Penn Run: Kaitlyn Johnston
Seward: Karrie Walbeck
The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade-point average, part-time students who have earned a GPA of 3.70 and students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
CHATHAM UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business dean’s list for the spring 2023 term.
Blairsville: Mackenzie Lewis
Bolivar: Allie Rutledge
Clymer: Eliza Moore
Derry: Lauren Angus
Indiana: Benjamin Brown, Mia Herman, Jorie Meil, Allie Rutledge
Northern Cambria: Emily Jacobs
To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a grade-point average of at least 3.50 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
CALEB LEARN
Caleb B. Learn, of Homer City, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from Thiel College during graduation ceremonies May 7.
Learn majored in biochemistry and chemistry.
THIEL COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for Thiel College for the spring 2023 semester.
• Jared Curcio, junior, of Avonmore, studying early child education/special education.
• Anthony Baileys, senior, of Dayton, studying biology.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE GRADUATES
The following students received degrees from Grove City College on May 20.
• Laura Welch, of Indiana, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies.
• Megan Markel, of Homer City, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Grove City College for the spring 2023 semester.
• Jonathan Aloi, of Indiana, an exercise science major, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction. Aloi is a 2020 graduate of United High School and is the son of Mrs. Carrie Aloi, of Indiana.
• Tullia Dietz, of Indiana, an elementary education major, has been named to the dean’s list. Dietz is a 2022 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dietz Jr. (Rebecca), of Indiana.
• Austin Friday, of Robinson, a music education major, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction. Friday is a 2021 graduate of United High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Friday (Monica), of Robinson.
• Abby Killam, of Indiana, a biology major, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction. Killam is a 2022 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jason Killam (Caroline), of Indiana.
• Josh Killam, of Indiana, a computer science major, has been named to the dean’s list. Killam is a 2020 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Jason Killiam (Caroline), of Indiana.
• Jack Welch, of Indiana, a biblical and religious studies major, has been named to the dean’s list. Welch is a 2019 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Welch, of Indiana.
• Laura Welch, of Indiana, a communication studies major, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction. Welch is a 2019 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Welch (Marlene), of Indiana.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the spring 2023 semester.
Avonmore: Makayla J. Uram
Blacklick: Jessica L. Zellefrow
Blairsville: Caleb R. Cowan, Kayla M. Rizer, Jacob T. Short
Clymer: Madison T. Heckman
Derry: Kelly L. Burk, David V. Gundaker
Homer City: Arianna A. Ash, Quintin I. Neal
Indiana: Joseph P. Cruz, Wendy S. Helman, Colin A. Kunselman
Lucernemines: Ashley K. Staniscia
New Florence: Allyson R. Selfridge
Rochester Mills: Madison A. Mahan
Saltsburg: Kleo H. Curry, Jacob A. Slapinski, William Fetter
WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.50 QPA for the spring 2023 semester.
Avonmore: Abigail R. Smith, Angela D. Weston, Nicole M. Collins
Blacklick: Madison E. Jones
Blairsville: Katie P. Duckworth, Hannah M. Moyher, Joshua W. Ostach, Leslie C. Faidley
Clymer: Alecza P. Remaley
Derry: Delaney N. Hodgson, Ryan M. Cramer
Home: Hannah E. Barr
Indiana: Lameaysyia D. Byrd, Jessica L. Kostella, Erica R. Miller
Marion Center: Cody D. Jobe
Northern Cambria: Brock D. Eshelman
Saltsburg: Jessica J. Harkins
Seward: Kali A. Luker
WILKES UNIVERSITY GRADUATES
The following students received degrees from Wilkes University on May 20.
• Jessica Turnbull, of Saltsburg, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Skyler Branton, of Heilwood, earned a Master of Science in Education.
PHI KAPPA PHI HONOR SOCIETY
Ashlyn Gray, of Shelocta, and Rachel Duff, of Blairsville, recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Gray was initiated at Clarion University of Pennsylvania; Duff was initiated at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students were named to the winter 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter terms run from January to May.
• Vei En Peng, of Indiana
• Tonya Rising, of Homer City
• Alisha Oakes, of Indiana
• Katie Spencer, of Plumville
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
KIERA DANKESREITER
Kiera Dankesreiter, of Derry, recently received a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing, German from Berry College.
Dankesreiter also was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester for having an academic average of 3.5 or better grade-point average.
BELMONT UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
Amber McConnell, of Blairsville, and Noah Bole, of Clarksburg, recently were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the 2023 spring semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
CONOR T. WHITE
Conor T. White, a math major from La Grange Park, Ill., graduated from the University of Notre Dame on May 20 with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Conor is the son of Christine Leysock White, formerly of Homer City, and Ralph White Jr., of La Grange Park.
MORGAN STRAW
Morgan Straw, of Indiana, graduated cum laude from Westminster College on May 13 with a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental science and Spanish.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Westminster College for the spring 2023 semester.
• Vince Dudek, of Indiana, is majoring in neuroscience. Dudek is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
• Abbigail Dickie, of Clarksburg, is majoring in nursing. Dickie is a graduate of Saltsburg Middle-Senior High School.
• Isabella Dienes, of Rochester Mills, is majoring in music education. Dienes is a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
• Joshua Glaser, of Indiana, is majoring in sports management and fine art. Glaser is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
• Alaina Kutsch, of Home, is majoring in neuroscience. Kutsch is a graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
• Morgan Straw, of Indiana, is majoring in environmental science and Spanish. Straw is a graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
The Westminster College dean’s list recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
SARAH KIM
Sarah Kim, of Bolivar, presented her senior thesis during the spring semester at Alrbright College.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design. Kim worked with Professor of Fashion Paula Trimpey, M.F.A., to explore a senior thesis on “Construction of a Stylized Historic Fashion Line.”
AARON BURKHART
Aaron Burkhart, of Indiana, graduated from Salt Lake Community College with an Associate of Science in Business.
THERESA LAMANTIA
Theresa Lamantia, of Indiana, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2023 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Lamantia received an Aristos Eklektos Member Award.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
