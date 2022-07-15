SAVANNA AHLBORN
Savanna Ahlborn, of Homer City, has been named to the Chatham University School of Health Sciences dean’s list for the spring 2022 term.
To be eligible for dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete a minimum of 12 credits for a letter grade.
JOY SWASY
Joy Swasy, of Blairsville, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2022 dean’s list. Swasy is majoring in communication.
To qualify for dean’s list (distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
MIA URBANI
Mia Urbani, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the spring 2022 semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
KEVIN CLARK
Kevin Clark, of Penn Run, graduated from University of Connecticut with a Master of Science in Chemistry.