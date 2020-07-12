SARA STOUDT
This summer, Sara A. Stoudt graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Ph. D. in statistics.
Her dissertation work, advised by Will Fithian and Perry de Valpine, included evaluating species distribution and abundance models under model mis-specification.
While at Berkeley she was also a Berkeley Institute for Data Science Fellow and worked with Professor Deborah Nolan to teach statistical writing. Their book, “Communicating with Data: The Art of Writing for Data Science,” is forthcoming.
As a graduate student Stoudt interned at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Farmers Business Network and the Los Angeles Times.
Stoudt earned her bachelor’s degree from Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and was valedictorian at Indiana Area Senior High School in 2011. She now returns to Smith College in the fall as a lecturer in the Statistical and Data Sciences program.
She is the daughter of Gary and Patricia Stoudt, of White Township, and the late Rebecca Stoudt.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Westminster College in New Wilmington postponed its traditional spring commencement ceremony.
Instead, degrees were awarded to more than 200 students in a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 9.
The following Indiana County students earned degrees:
• Shannon Herdman, of Blairsville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
• Alyssa Peters, of Shelocta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in child and family studies.
An in-person commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will be held on Aug.1.
RILEY STITT
Riley Stitt, of Shelocta, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in writing, literature and publishing May 10 from Emerson College.
Emerson, based in Boston, awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020. The college is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a later date.