BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll.
Dills, a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a term/semester grade-point average of 3.20 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher during their season of competition.
MELANIE HUSTED
Melanie Husted, of Indiana, graduated with Master of Social Work degree from Widener University this spring.
The university created a digital hub to celebrate the milestone accomplishments of the 2020 graduates from a safe distance. The graduates are also invited to participate in a re-scheduled commencement ceremony at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in May 2021.
Widener is located in Chester.
KEISHA EMKE
Keisha Emke, an early childhood education student from Indiana, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Northampton Community College.
The honor is reserved for students who have completed a minimum of six credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in the semester.
NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Four local students will begin their fall semester at Northampton Community College on Aug. 24.
They are Aleesha Spaid, of Blairsville; Anne Small, of Gipsy; Autumn Swarmer, of Homer City; and Keisha Emke, of Indiana.
Northampton Community College is located in Bethlehem.