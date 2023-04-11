Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
The following Indiana University of Pennsylvania students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Dana Minser, of Armagh
• Lily Carone, of Indiana
• Meghan Cronin, of Indiana
• Jordan Hansen-Accurso, of Indiana
• Amanda Iandiorio, of Indiana
• Adam Zeller, of Indiana
• Ronald Burkhardt, of Marion Center
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi.
