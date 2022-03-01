Hanna Allen
Hanna Allen, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for the fall semester of 2021. Allen is majoring in Public Health at YSU.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.
Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend, of Blairsville, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4.
Alexi McDowell
Cedarville University student Alexi McDowell, of Armagh, majoring in accounting, was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Ohio University dean’s list
More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
The dean’s list includes Lily Boulard, of Indiana, and Emily Sebring, of Indiana.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Brett Brice
Brett Brice, of Indiana, graduated with an MSRSS (coaching education) from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in fall 2021.
Saint Francis University
Congratulations to the nearly 850 Saint Francis University students who made one of the fall 2021 honors lists: president’s or dean’s. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality-point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
The following area students were named to the list:
Armagh: Noah Slippy
Blairsville: Matthew Tran
Commodore: Abigail Ewing
Dayton: Shelby Clowser
Dilltown: Taylor Ponchione
Heilwood: Morgan George, Yanessa Shabbick
Homer City: Rachel Hall, Maggie Arone
Indiana: Karly Reasor, Mackenzie Walker, Matthew Berzonsky, Seth Carney, Betty Hall, Laken Hill, Zachary Palko
Northern Cambria: Isabelle Cunningham, Jenna Ramsey, Caleb Stivanelli, Rayna Buza, Marguerite Hogan, Courtney Nave
Penn Run: Nathaniel Hayes, Kevin Baum
Saltsburg: Jenna Beitel