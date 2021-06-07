Madison Betts

GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College:

• Laura Welch, of Indiana

• Kylie Jasper, of Blairsville

• Megan Markel, of Homer City

MEAGHAN CASH

Meaghan Cash, of Indiana, has graduated with a Master of Library & Information Studies degree from The University of Alabama.

WCCC DEAN’S LIST

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2021 semester.

Apollo: Nicole N. Eckman

Avonmore: Elise M. Dobrosky

Blairsville: Jonathan W. Bush, Hannah M. Campbell, Mackenna I. Emanuel, Marley L. Smartnick

Bolivar: Breana P. Deemer

Clarksburg: Kayla D. Jorgenson

Clymer: Faith A. Dollar, Madison T. Heckman

Coral: Patricia M. Dressler

Derry: MacKenzie M. Edmiston, Abigail A. Hawanchak, Ashley L. McElheny

Harmony: Luke T. Wilson

Home: Bradley M. Smith II

Homer City: Elizabeth M. Ackerson, Eric M. Shirley

Indiana: Nathan L. Aiello, Brandon L. Baird, Macey K. Bates, Ryan D. Bowman, Tessa R. Freeman, Elizabeth G. Kamau, George H. Klaum V, Alexandra E. Oterson, Meghan L. Prunier

Leechburg: Gabrielle L. Roofner, Jacob A. Whitlinger

Marion Center: Ryan W. Gemmell

New Florence: Sophia T. Byich, Kayla L. Coursin, Kayla M. Fairman, Laken Pudliner, Jennafer Street

Punxsutawney: Kyle Z. Neal

Saltsburg: Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller

Seward: Sadie R. Cramer

Vandergrift: Devin L. Brown, Thomas R. Fouse III

ZACHARY ZELENSKY

Zachary Zelensky, a sophomore at Penn State University, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

He is a physics major at the University Park campus and the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.

Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the dean’s list.

SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

The following area students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Vincent College for the spring 2021 semester. In order to qualify, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.

Apollo: Alexander Ferraro, Kathryn Kell, Kiarra Polke

Blairsville: Kayla Bertolino

Clymer: Jonah Vaglia

Harmony: Elanda Batykefer

Homer City: Ashley Aloi, Carter Cavalier, Abigayle Ginter, Jennifer Silvis

Indiana: Joseph Bujdos, Ashlee Graham, David Josephson, Taylor McCunn, Shane Moran, Julie Pittman, Evan Ray

Rossiter: Seth White

Saltsburg: Raven Clawson-Marshall, Sarah Martin, Troy Montgomery

Seward: Nicole Fratrich

MADISON BETTS

Madison Betts, of Home, was recently awarded the Environmental Science Faculty Prize at Allegheny College.

This award is presented to an outstanding student in the department, as determined by the faculty. Madison graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science and a minor in theater. She has accepted a graduate research assistant position in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

RYAN V. PUTT

Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a freshman biology major at Penn State University main campus, has made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

