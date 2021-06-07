GROVE CITY COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College:
• Laura Welch, of Indiana
• Kylie Jasper, of Blairsville
• Megan Markel, of Homer City
MEAGHAN CASH
Meaghan Cash, of Indiana, has graduated with a Master of Library & Information Studies degree from The University of Alabama.
WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the spring 2021 semester.
Apollo: Nicole N. Eckman
Avonmore: Elise M. Dobrosky
Blairsville: Jonathan W. Bush, Hannah M. Campbell, Mackenna I. Emanuel, Marley L. Smartnick
Bolivar: Breana P. Deemer
Clarksburg: Kayla D. Jorgenson
Clymer: Faith A. Dollar, Madison T. Heckman
Coral: Patricia M. Dressler
Derry: MacKenzie M. Edmiston, Abigail A. Hawanchak, Ashley L. McElheny
Harmony: Luke T. Wilson
Home: Bradley M. Smith II
Homer City: Elizabeth M. Ackerson, Eric M. Shirley
Indiana: Nathan L. Aiello, Brandon L. Baird, Macey K. Bates, Ryan D. Bowman, Tessa R. Freeman, Elizabeth G. Kamau, George H. Klaum V, Alexandra E. Oterson, Meghan L. Prunier
Leechburg: Gabrielle L. Roofner, Jacob A. Whitlinger
Marion Center: Ryan W. Gemmell
New Florence: Sophia T. Byich, Kayla L. Coursin, Kayla M. Fairman, Laken Pudliner, Jennafer Street
Punxsutawney: Kyle Z. Neal
Saltsburg: Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller
Seward: Sadie R. Cramer
Vandergrift: Devin L. Brown, Thomas R. Fouse III
ZACHARY ZELENSKY
Zachary Zelensky, a sophomore at Penn State University, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
He is a physics major at the University Park campus and the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.
Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the dean’s list.
SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
The following area students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Vincent College for the spring 2021 semester. In order to qualify, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
Apollo: Alexander Ferraro, Kathryn Kell, Kiarra Polke
Blairsville: Kayla Bertolino
Clymer: Jonah Vaglia
Harmony: Elanda Batykefer
Homer City: Ashley Aloi, Carter Cavalier, Abigayle Ginter, Jennifer Silvis
Indiana: Joseph Bujdos, Ashlee Graham, David Josephson, Taylor McCunn, Shane Moran, Julie Pittman, Evan Ray
Rossiter: Seth White
Saltsburg: Raven Clawson-Marshall, Sarah Martin, Troy Montgomery
Seward: Nicole Fratrich
MADISON BETTS
Madison Betts, of Home, was recently awarded the Environmental Science Faculty Prize at Allegheny College.
This award is presented to an outstanding student in the department, as determined by the faculty. Madison graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science and a minor in theater. She has accepted a graduate research assistant position in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
RYAN V. PUTT
Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a freshman biology major at Penn State University main campus, has made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.