JOY SWASY
Joy Swasy, of Blairsville, recently graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Charleston.
Swasy was among more than 1,450 students who received degrees.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, S.C., the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
ELIZA RAY
Eliza Ray, of Indiana, was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Ray is an education major in the Class of 2024.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
GABRIEL KENNEDY-CITERONI
Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, of Blairsville, was named to the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dean’s list with a 4.0 grade-point average for the spring 2022 semester.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE GRADUATES
The following area students were among more than 300 who earned diplomas during Westminster College’s 168th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14.
• Alexis Jones, of Northern Cambria, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
• Ethan Brady, of Clymer, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.
• Curt Slagle, of Dayton, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Administration.
• Madison Sieczkowski, of Avonmore, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.