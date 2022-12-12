Sophomore Lilly Buckles was selected as the Rotary Club Student of the Month for September by the faculty at River Valley High School.
Lilly is a varsity letterman, participating in softball and volleyball. She also plays volleyball on the AAU level and plays softball with a travel team.
She serves as a leader in the building through her roles as a class officer and as a member of the student council.
Academically, she is a distinguished honor roll student who is enrolled in AP U.S. History, College in High School Spanish II and College in High School precalculus.
This year, she is part of a dual enrollment class through Indiana University of Pennsylvania called Developing Educators to take steps toward one day becoming a teacher.
Outside the RV hallways, she has volunteered at a church Bible vacation school and to help decorate the gazebo for homecoming court pictures. She also volunteers in the classroom cantina. Her past honors include being named an American Legion citizenship essay contest winner.
Another sophomore, Ava Perischetti, has been selected as the October Student of the Month.
Athletically, Ava excels in basketball, having already been recognized by the Gazette for first team and conference honors last year.
In tournament play, she has twice received MVP honors. Ava also plays varsity volleyball.
She volunteers with the elementary basketball programs and was recognized by her coaches as the sports performer of the month in September.
Academically, she is enrolled in AP U.S. History, CIHS Pre-Calc, CIHS Spanish II and elects to take pottery and sculpture.
Within the Blairsville community, she has volunteered at the Knotweed Festival.