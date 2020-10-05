The Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation, the fundraising arm for Primary Health Network, has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.

For the 15th consecutive year, foundation has provided over $30,000 to students who are pursuing a career in the health care field.

Recipients were selected based on outstanding academic achievement and community involvement.

Recipients from the area are:

• PHNCF scholarship ($2,000): Laura Susick, of Seward

• Employee family scholarship ($2,000): Kristin Zurenko, of Hillsdale

• Health professional scholarship ($5,000): Carter Eddy, of Dayton

