At their July meeting, the Indiana Optimist Club selected Trevor Smith as its 787th Boy of the Month. Trevor, 17, is the son of Jim and Lori Smith, of Indiana, and he will be entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School. Trevor is a member of St. Thomas More University Parish.
He is a member of the football and baseball teams at Indiana. In school, Trevor is a member of National Honor Society and is a member of Spike Ball and Tech Ed Clubs. Trevor works at the KCAC around his athletic schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.