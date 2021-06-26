The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc. presented Hilliary Magas, of Aultman, with the STEP Award for her successful participation in the Indiana County Dislocated Worker program.
The award was presented at the June 18 board meeting.
Magas came to Career T.R.A.C.K. looking to make a career change after she was laid off from her job. She had learned about the program after meeting with Indiana County Technology Center and researching the truck-driving program and employment opportunities.
After 12 years as a caregiver, she was ready to move forward and pursue her dream of obtaining her Class A CDL and becoming a truck driver.
She comes from a family where all members have a Class A license and have supported their families on this income, and she wanted to continue that tradition.
Upon completion of the truck-driving program and obtaining her Class A CDL, Magas immediately obtained employment driving a truck.
Within a few months she had customers calling and sending emails to the employer stating what an excellent job she was doing.
At this time, Magas is employed as a truck driver with GRD Transport and loves her job. Without the funding from Career T.R.A.C.K., she would not have been able to pursue her dream career, she said.
Career T.R.A.C.K., the service provider for WIOA Title I Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth services of the Tri-County Workforce Development Board for the Butler, Armstrong and Indiana Counties, offers assessment, career planning, training, résumé and job search assistance.
TCWIB’s STEPS Success program recognizes success with TCWIB programs, employers, participants and staff.