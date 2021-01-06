During the 2019-20 school year, along with other accomplished music students across the United States and overseas in military base schools, Adrian Escalona from Blairsville High School and Zachary Short from Marion Center High School practiced with dedication to gain a chair or part in their local, district and state music honor ensembles.
And now Adrian and Zachary will join the “best of the best” for the National Association for Music Education 2020 All-National Honor Ensembles virtual event on Thursday and Friday.
The first-ever All-National Honor Ensembles virtual event will include several rehearsals with the 2020 ANHE conductors and workshops with renowned clinicians. Each ensemble will create a final, recorded performance that will be premiered online during the National Association for Music Education’s Music In Our Schools Month in March.
The All-National Honor Ensembles performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble and modern band (now in its second year). Students were chosen through an audition process. The concert band and symphony orchestra will have 120 instrumentalists each, the jazz ensemble 13 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 241 vocalists, the guitar ensemble 45 instrumentalists and the modern band 13 performers.
Selected students will be rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the direction of six of the most prominent conductors in the United States: Frances Fonza (Mixed Choir); Nobuyoshi Yasuda (Symphony Orchestra); Rodney Dorsey (Concert Band); Todd Stoll with Terell Stafford (Jazz Ensemble); Chuck Hulihan (Guitar Ensemble); and Tony Sauza (Modern Band). All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.
Names, schools and states, as well as music directors, of the 552 2020 All-National Honor Ensemble students are available now: nafme.org/ANHE.
National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education.
NAfME advocates at the local, state and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers.
With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the U.S.