The Stock Market Challenge, through nonprofit Brighter Financial Futures (dba PennCFL) is proud to announce Jake Burkett won the state championship in every category in the challenging competition.
He is a student at United School District and worked under the leadership of John Dunn. He was the winner over 40 simultaneous games, which included many in-community county challenges and separate high, middle and elementary statewide programs. He finished in first place in the Indiana County Challenge in the middle school division.
The program is supported by S&T Bank.
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy provides to all students in grades K -12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum. Students can learn how to trade all year by using the whole curriculum, courses and more, including two 10-week competitions. The competitions are held in the classroom, by county and statewide.
The platform provides lessons, assignments and grading for seamless teacher management. The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in over 80 percent of the top business schools in the United States.
The mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success.
The group showcases exceptional talent from business, education and government. The nonprofit organization is “passionate about teaching young people solid financial management and entrepreneurial skills. Many families in our area struggle to make ends meet. Our goal is to break that pattern by instilling a firm sense of financial competency and responsibility in the next generation.”