The Veterans of Foreign Wars #1989 of Indiana and their auxiliary recently announced this year’s “Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition” for 9th- through 12th-grade students and the “Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition” for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Any student, high school or home-schooled, is eligible to compete in either contest. The annual “VOD Scholarship Competition” audio essay competition offers thousands of dollars in scholarships, a trip to Washington, D.C., and dozens of other awards. Each year, more than 25,000 students compete for over $2 million in scholarships and incentives. During the more than 70 years the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliary have been involved with Voice of Democracy, more than 8 million high school students have participated.
Students compete by writing and then recording a three- to five-minute audio essay expressing their views of this year’s patriotic theme “Why Is The Veteran Important?” All state winners receive at least a $1,000 scholarship, but any one of them could win the $35,000 first-place national scholarship award (increased from $30,000).
The state VOD winner, and parent or guardian, will enjoy an all-expenses paid, four-day tour of Washington, D.C., along with the winners from every state, the Pacific areas, Latin America/Caribbean and Europe. For many of these years, the students have been invited to the White House to visit the President of the United States.
Younger students (about 125,000 annually nationwide) entering in the “Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition” have an opportunity to win part of over $55,000 in awards. This year’s patriotic theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Students type an essay of at least 300 words and no more than 400 words. Any local entrant could advance and win the top national award of $5,000. In the past Pennsylvania’s entries have won the top national award several times along with an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., with a parent or guardian.
Students in both categories begin by competing in the local Post level. Post winners then advance to District competition. A winner from each of Pennsylvania’s 25 VFW districts competes in the state competition where a winner will be selected in January at the mid-winter conference in the Harrisburg area to compete and advance to the national level.
The deadline date for each entry in both competitions is Oct. 31 with entry to the commander or chairman. Independent judges will review coded entries for anonymity.
There will be at least one winner to advance from each school that participates. Interested students and teachers should contact their school for application materials or Deborah Mock, VFW Auxiliary VOD/Patriot’s Pen chairman for Indiana Post #1989 at (724) 422-0400.
Since the VFW and Post Home has been sold, please call Deb Mock to arrange pick up of your essays and recordings. More information and application materials can also be obtained by visiting the National VFW website www.vfw.org where previous VOD and Patriot’s Pen winners deliver their essays.