The Veterans of Foreign Wars #1989 of Indiana and their auxiliary recently announced this year’s “Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition” for 9th- through 12th-grade students and the “Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition” for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Any student, high school or home-schooled, is eligible to compete in either contest. The annual “VOD Scholarship Competition” audio essay competition offers thousands of dollars in scholarships, a trip to Washington, D.C., and dozens of other awards. Each year, more than 25,000 students compete for over $2 million in scholarships and incentives. During the more than 70 years the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliary have been involved with Voice of Democracy, more than 8 million high school students have participated.