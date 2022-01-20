Clark Bruner, Indiana County 4-H volunteer, recently attended the National 4-H Shooting Sports Instructor Training Workshop in Virginia. He was one of a ten-member team from the state who became certified as Level 2 trainers for several different shooting disciplines, including rifle, archery, pistol, western heritage and muzzle loading.
Bruner, of Blairsville, participated in the shotgun curriculum. He has been a shooting sports leader in the county for eight years in air rifle, shotgun and archery. He will now be able to use the train the trainer concept and be part of the state training team to provide support for future shooting sports volunteers.
More than 120 people attended the national event. Participants are expected to assist their state training efforts for the next three years.