Wedding: Daizy Libengood and Nathan Kokus

Daizy Libengood and Nathan Kokus were married April 29, 2023, at the Edgewood Winery, Spring Church, with Peter Forney officiating. The bride is the daughter of David and Barbara (Ferraro) Libengood, of Apollo. She is a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and is currently employed by Sheetz. The groom is the son of George and Marci (Riek) Kokus, of Indiana, and is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and Triangle Tech.
He is employed at GLI in Youngstown, Ohio.
Escorted by her father, Daizy wore a Hayley Paige A-line gown of embroidered tulle, featuring a sheer bodice with a high neckline and long sleeves decorated with geometric floral embroidery and beaded criss-cross lines on the neckline, back and sleeves. The full skirt flowed into an airy train. As part of her English heritage, she had a sixpence in her shoe and carried her grandmother’s cross. She also wore small hoop earrings belonging to her new mother-in-law and a pearl necklace that belonged to her late grandmother, Jennette Henderson.
Bridesmaids were Emily Fagan, Kyra Shellhammer, Kendra Tisher and Kayla Brendlinger-Libengood. They wore designs of their own choosing reflecting the sapphire- and silver-themed colors. Groomsmen were Adam Kokus, Jack Libengood, Chris Bendt and Jordan Walker.
The couple was delighted to have family and friends in attendance, especially grandparents Betty Libengood and John Ferraro.
Prenuptial events included a bridal shower hosted by the mothers of the happy couple.
A honeymoon was enjoyed exploring the Clearwater Beach area.
Nathan and Daizy will reside in Warren, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.