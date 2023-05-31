Wedding: Daizy Libengood and Nathan Kokus

Daizy Libengood and Nathan Kokus were married April 29, 2023, at the Edgewood Winery, Spring Church, with Peter Forney officiating. The bride is the daughter of David and Barbara (Ferraro) Libengood, of Apollo. She is a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and is currently employed by Sheetz. The groom is the son of George and Marci (Riek) Kokus, of Indiana, and is a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and Triangle Tech.

He is employed at GLI in Youngstown, Ohio.