Lauren Hohl, of Elderton, and Clint Stout, of Brookville, were married Sept. 24, 2022.
The private ceremony and dinner occurred at Clarion River Lodge, Cooksburg. Jason Gribschaw, a friend to the bride and groom and an ordained minister, officiated the wedding.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Jeff and Shawnee Hohl.
The groom is the son of Randy and Teresa Stout.
She wore a Stella York white, lace over soft crepe silhouette gown with floral laces and illusion tulle sleeves. The gown had deep side cutouts with floral lace pattern.
The bride wore her late grandmother’s (Louise Boyer) wedding ring. The groom wore a custom-made, three-piece sage green formal suit and was given a coin by his uncle, Thad Turner, former Navy SEAL.
Following the ceremony, the celebratory reception was held at their home “Big Whiskey,” Brookville, with live music performance by Gary Bickerstaff.
The bride is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in nuclear medicine technology.
She is employed as an administrative assistant at Armstrong School District. The groom attended University of Wyoming as a wrestling letter winner and continued as a wrestling letter winner at the University of Maryland College Park where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and natural resources and business management.
He is employed as a real estate agent and land specialist with Whitetail Properties — Pennsylvania and was awarded top sales agent in Pennsylvania (must sell over $2 million) five times with Whitetail Properties.
The couple is planning a honeymoon camping trip out West and will also venture to their log cabin, which borders Denali National Park in Alaska.