LAUREN HOHL and CLINT STOUT

Lauren Hohl, of Elderton, and Clint Stout, of Brookville, were married Sept. 24, 2022.

The private ceremony and dinner occurred at Clarion River Lodge, Cooksburg. Jason Gribschaw, a friend to the bride and groom and an ordained minister, officiated the wedding.

