Lea Baran and Christopher Cicuto were married June 24, 2023, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with Father Andrew Corriente officiating.
The bride is the daughter of John and Kathleen (Gomolka) Baran of Northern Cambria. The groom is the son of Robert and Beth (Jarusiewic) Cicuto, of Hermitage. Both are employed as pharmacists at Diamond Pharmacy.
Escorted by her father, Lea wore an ivory, beaded spaghetti strap A-line gown with a champagne underlay. A citrine teardrop pendent necklace and a borrowed diamond bracelet complimented the gown.
The matron of honor was Lea’s sister, Kylee Harella. The best man was Christopher Bender, who has been a life long friend of the bride and a kindred spirit of the groom.
Kylee wore a long black flowy dress. Chris and Chris both wore tailored light grey three-piece suits with a unique black floral tie and eucalyptus colored socks. This matched the theme of the wedding of black, white and eucalyptus decorations.
The couple was happy to have family and friends in attendance at the ceremony and at the reception, which took place at The Imperial Room in Ebensburg.
A honeymoon followed in Colorado in August.
