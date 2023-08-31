Cicuto wedding

Lea Baran and Christopher Cicuto

Lea Baran and Christopher Cicuto were married June 24, 2023, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with Father Andrew Corriente officiating.

The bride is the daughter of John and Kathleen (Gomolka) Baran of Northern Cambria. The groom is the son of Robert and Beth (Jarusiewic) Cicuto, of Hermitage. Both are employed as pharmacists at Diamond Pharmacy.